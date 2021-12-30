Jersey Shore, Pa. – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police are looking for a man who impersonated a victim and withdrew $9,200 out of their bank account on Dec. 28.

Police said the man went to First Commonwealth Bank in Jersey Shore as well as the Lock Haven branch and passed a fake U.S. passport card with the identity of another person. The unknown man had also used a SunTrust debit card with the victim’s name on it.

The man claimed to be the victim, who does bank with First Commonwealth Bank, and was able to withdraw $9,200 from the account. The time of the last bank interaction was 12:30 p.m.

Tiadaghton Police are attempting to identify the male in the image. Anyone with information may contact Officer Justin Segura at (570) 398-2146 or Jsegura.tvrpd@gmail.com. Please reference incident# 21-3221