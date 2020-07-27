Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man walking at a local park got an unwelcome surprise when a stranger exposed himself to him.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said the victim was at walking at Riverfront Park, located at Greevey and Old Montoursville roads, at noon July 23. The victim told police a man approached him and smiled. The unknown man then proceeded to stare at the victim.

The victim returned to his car while the man continually stared at him, police reported. The man then stood near the pavilion with his pants around his ankles, exposing himself to the victim, police said.

The man is described as being white and heavy set with no facial hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt at the time, police said. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.