New Berlin, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who attempted to lure children to get into his vehicle in New Berlin.
Police say between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on July 29, a white male driving a gray Volvo sedan was loitering and attempting to lure children into his vehicle at the 500 block of Vine Street.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!