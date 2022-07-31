State Police generic.jpg

New Berlin, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who attempted to lure children to get into his vehicle in New Berlin.

Police say between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on July 29, a white male driving a gray Volvo sedan was loitering and attempting to lure children into his vehicle at the 500 block of Vine Street. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

