Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police are looking for a man who harassed and sexually assaulted several female employees last weekend at a restaurant on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the man came into the Olive Garden at 7:43 p.m. Saturday. He was reported to have committed harassment and indecent sexual assault against multiple female employees, police said.

The man is described as a black male, approximately 170 pounds, 5’10” tall, and was wearing stone gray sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700. Trooper Michael Adams is investigating.