Wellsboro, Pa. – Police are looking for a man who fled the scene of a domestic dispute in Tioga County and sent threatening text messages to a female victim.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were dispatched to a call for a domestic dispute shortly before 11 p.m. June 16 at a residence at Rice Road, Charleston Township.

When police arrived, they found out that Ronald Hastings, 49, had left the scene and fled in an unknown direction. Shortly after he left, he started sending threatening text messages to the female victim.

Misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment were filed at the office of District Magistrate Robert L. Repard. A warrant has been issued for Hastings.

Anyone with information on Hastings’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.