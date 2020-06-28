West Milton, Pa. – Two victims are out more than $500 after an unknown suspect stole purses and cash from their vehicles in White Deer Township, Union County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the suspect got into two unlocked vehicles on Sandra Lee Boulevard sometime between 11 p.m. June 24 and 2 p.m. June 25. The suspect took a brown Coach purse, a black handbag, and a Coach wallet. Total value of the handbags and wallet is $170.

The suspect also took $500 cash. The possessions belonged to two female victims of West Milton, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Thorpe at 570 524-2662.