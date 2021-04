Turbotville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for information regarding the theft of a pet rabbit from a residence in Turbotville.

A victim told police the rabbit was taken from the home on Main Street sometime between 4 p.m. April 23 and 5:30 a.m. April 24.

The rabbit is a black and white Dutch breed, according to state police.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper J. Bowers at PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.