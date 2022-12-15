Theft generic pd lights
Watsontown, Pa.  — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. 

Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947.

The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.

