hit and run 2020

Union Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for information on a hit and run accident that occurred Wednesday on Route 304 in Union Township, Union County.

Police say a driver was traveling east at the 100 block of Route 304 the morning of June 1 when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a fence off the south berm of the roadway. The vehicle then continued to travel off the roadway for approximately 40 feet. The driver fled the scene.

The vehicle is missing its front bumper and has damage to its passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-709812.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.