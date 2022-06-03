Union Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for information on a hit and run accident that occurred Wednesday on Route 304 in Union Township, Union County.

Police say a driver was traveling east at the 100 block of Route 304 the morning of June 1 when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a fence off the south berm of the roadway. The vehicle then continued to travel off the roadway for approximately 40 feet. The driver fled the scene.

The vehicle is missing its front bumper and has damage to its passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-709812.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.