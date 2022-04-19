A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Lewisburg, Pa. – State police at Milton are looking for information regarding dog remains found in Union County.
Police were contacted on April 15 for a report that the remains of a German shepherd were found near the water reservoir at the 4000 block of Spruce Run Road in White Deer Township, according to a release. Police listed the incident on the release as cruelty to animals.
Anyone with information on the dog may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
