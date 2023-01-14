Wellsboro, Pa. — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man's SUV in Tioga County, and police are now looking for information.

State police at Mansfield say they received a report on Jan. 12 that someone removed a catalytic converter from the victim's 2007 Ford Expedition while it was parked on his property on Austin Road in Charleston Township.

Police say the theft occurred approximately one to two months ago. The catalytic converter is worth $400.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-662-2151.

