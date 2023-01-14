CatalyticConverter_THEFT_generic_2022
Canva

Wellsboro, Pa. — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man's SUV in Tioga County, and police are now looking for information. 

State police at Mansfield say they received a report on Jan. 12 that someone removed a catalytic converter from the victim's 2007 Ford Expedition while it was parked on his property on Austin Road in Charleston Township. 

Police say the theft occurred approximately one to two months ago. The catalytic converter is worth $400. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-662-2151. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.