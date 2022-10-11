Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County.

The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

