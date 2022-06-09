Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Allenwood, Pa. — A Union County resident found that someone stole freon from an air conditioning unit at their residence.

State police at Milton say the resident contacted police on May 31 after finding someone stole 10 pounds of freon worth $600 from a residence on Route 44 in Gregg Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-701821.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.