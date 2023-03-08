hit and run 2020

Mifflinburg, Pa. — The driver of a red pickup truck hit a buggy Monday in Union County and fled the scene, police say. 

No one was hurt when the accident occurred at 1:36 p.m. March 6 on Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) in Limestone Township. 

The driver was traveling east when they attempted to change lanes in order to pass the buggy, said Trooper Colton Killion of state police at Milton. The truck's driver side mirror hit the side of the buggy, which was traveling west. The buggy had minor damage, but neither the driver nor the horse was hurt. 

The driver of the truck did not stop and continued to head east, Killion said. The driver of the buggy was identified as Monty L. Witmer, 58, of Harrisburg. 

Anyone with information on the driver of the truck may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.