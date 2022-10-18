Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County.

State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21.

Police continue to investigate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.