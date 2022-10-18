theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. 

State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. 

Police continue to investigate. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.