South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Armstrong Township.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 25. State police at Montoursville say the suspect is a white male with brown hair who was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater.

The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 north. He was driving a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a dent in the front passenger quarter panel and tinted rear passenger windows.

Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

