Coal Township, Pa. – Investigators are trying to piece together what happened to a Coal Township woman who passed away today after she was found lying unconscious just before midnight Friday on a street near her home.

Cheyenne Swartz, 21, was found lying unconscious on May 21 in the middle of the 1400 block of West Arch Street in Coal Township, according to a release from Coal Township Police Department. A woman driving on West Arch Street found Swartz and called 911.

She was treated on the scene by AREA Services EMS who transported her to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital. Swartz was then flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Swartz, who had multiple injuries, had been on life support at Geisinger Medical Center until today. She had broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and arm, and was put a medically induced coma due to bleeding in the brain, according to a Facebook post by her sister, Summer Klimek.

Sadly, Swartz did not recover from her injuries and she was taken off life support on Tuesday, May 25. "With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Cheyanne was not recovering from her injuries and we had to make the decision that no family wants to make. She left us today at 3:23 p.m.," Klimek wrote in a Facebook post.

It is unclear exactly what happened to Swartz or how she got to West Arch Street, which is several blocks from her home. There were not any skid marks or signs of a car hitting her there, Klimek wrote in a previous Facebook post.

Swartz had been out that night with friends and had texted her mother that she was on her way to her home on Lynn Street to pick up clothes for a sleepover around 11 p.m., WNEP reported. However, she never made it home.

Coal Township Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (570) 644-0333.