Mansfield, Pa. – State police are looking for information regarding the theft of a trailer Friday at a car dealership lot in Richmond Township, Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, the victim had parked his personal trailer at the used car lot at Blaise Alexander dealership on S. Main Street. At 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 12, a dark colored late model SUV pulled into the parking lot across the street. Police observed security camera footage which showed the SUV pulled out of the parking lot at 1:36 a.m. with the trailer.

The trailer had two small block 350 engines and two 350 turbo transmissions. The trailer was described as a black Carmate utility trailer that was 8’ by 5’ with raised wooded sides. One of the 350 engines was burnt orange in color and was a Jasper engine, police said. The other was a generic 350 engine and had a team G stamp on the manifold. One of the transmissions was black in color and the other one was silver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151 and reference incident number PA2021-1505187.