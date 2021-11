Danville, Pa. – A victim is missing cash and valuables after an unknown suspect broke into his storage unit and stole a safe.

The burglary occurred between Oct. 27 and 28 at the victim’s unit at Liberty Storage in Liberty Township, Montour County. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the suspect removed a locked safe which contained jewelry, gold coins, and $300 to $400 cash.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-1440919.