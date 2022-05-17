Muncy, Pa. – Someone stole medication last month from a victim's residence in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, according to police.

State police at Montoursville said they were dispatched to the residence on April 30 after the victim reported her medications missing.

Thirty 800 mg of Gabapentin were taken some time between April 27 and 30.

Gabapentin is prescribed to help control certain types of seizures in people who have epilepsy. It's also used to relieve painful symptoms often associated with an attack of shingles, according to medlineplus.gov.

The controlled substance is also widely used to treat anxiety and alcohol use disorder. Research shows abuse of Gabapentin is increasing and user dependency has been reported.

The incident is pending further investigation, police said.

