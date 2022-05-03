Crimewatch report theft of watch and rings Philipsburg _ 2022

A Rolex watch and two engagement rings worth more than $80,000 were taken from a Philipsburg residence between October and February, police said. 

Philipsburg, Pa.  — State Police are investigating the theft of $80,000 worth of jewelry from Centre County home that took place sometime between October 1 to February 10.

A Rolex watch, worth $29,309, and two diamond rings, totaling $50,972, were   reported missing from an Oakwood Drive home in Rush Township, according to Rockview State Police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at PA Crime Stoppers.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

