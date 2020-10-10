Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of 18 firearms from a residence in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

An unknown suspect entered the residence at the 3200 block of Northway Road sometime between August 1 and 31 and removed the firearms, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The missing firearms include a Charles Daly brand shotgun, a bench rifle, a humpback shotgun and Remington shotguns, among others.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.