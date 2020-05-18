Turbotville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a suspect who burglarized the Turbotville Great Value store in Northumberland County earlier this week.

Police said the suspect broke into the store at 4680 State Highway 54 during the overnight hours between May 12 and 13. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, an air conditioner, cash register server and accessories, two computer monitors, several lottery ticket machines, an ATM machine, and a broom.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.