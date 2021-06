West Milton, Pa. – Police are investigating the theft of keys from several parked vehicles in White Deer Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, an unknown suspect stole a black spare key sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. June 25 from a vehicle parked at 98 Sandra Lee Boulevard.

Two other keys were stolen from a vehicle parked at 816 Highland Avenue in White Deer Township, police said.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.