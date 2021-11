Wellsboro, Pa. – A victim reported that someone stole a semi-automatic pistol from their vehicle between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9 in Shippen Township, Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, the victim’s unlocked 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was parked at a residence at 5987 Route 6. The Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol was taken from the center console.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.