Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter last week from a victim’s vehicle in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the catalytic converter of a 2012 Toyota Rav4 was stolen sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 from a parking lot south of 1705 Warren Avenue. The catalytic converter was removed from the vehicle with a cutting instrument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA21-1333777.