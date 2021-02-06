Nisbet, Pa. – Police said a suspect who made fraudulent purchases on a victim’s debit card snuck onto the victim’s property to steal a package containing those fraudulent purchases.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were called to a residence in Susquehanna Township at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious person. Upon investigating, police found out the victim had numerous fraudulent activities on his debit card, and a package related to those purchases was shipped to his address.

Neighbors observed a suspect walking up the victim’s driveway looking for the package in an attempt to take it before the victim saw it. Police said the suspect has been identified.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.