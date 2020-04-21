Mifflinburg, Pa. – LifeFlight is currently on the scene of a hit and run incident in Union County. A person was believed to be riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle at a high speed near Red Ridge Road.

Police described it as tan Ford model SUV or truck with front end damage as well as the passenger side mirror missing. The two occupants in the vehicle were scene traveling at a high rate of speed on Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Milton at 570 524-2662. This is a developing story.

__________

Freelance contributor Anthony Procopio runs Ho Bott News, featured on CNN, Forbes, and FOX (among others).