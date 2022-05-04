Mansfield, Pa. — State police are investigating after a woman turned in CBD gummies at the Mansfield barracks she said caused her to have a seizure.

The woman, who went to police on April 26, told them she purchased the gummies from the American Shaman store in Lancaster. When she got home, she took one gummy and had a grand mal seizure, police said.

The woman reported the incident to the East Lampeter Police Department, who instructed her to turn in the gummies to her local police department for further investigation.

Trooper Windows is currently investigating.

