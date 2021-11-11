Trevorton, Pa. – State police are looking for information regarding the shooting of a victim’s dog Friday in Northumberland County.

The victim, Brittany Shingara, told police she heard two shots fired near her residence after she let her two dogs out at 10:44 a.m. The incident occurred at Shingara's residence at the 300 block of Shingara Road in Lower Augusta Township.

Shingara then found her female pitbull was shot twice, once in the head and once in the hind leg, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.

The dog was shot on the Shingara's private property, according to an interview with WNEP. She told a reporter that her kids are now feeling unsafe in their home, and concern for their surviving pets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601 and reference incident number PA21-1272467.