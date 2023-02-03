Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Lycoming Regional Police Department is investigating an alleged assault of a juvenile following a basketball game at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31.

Police were initially called to the high school, located at 701 Cemetery Street in Porter Township at 8:48 p.m. for a disturbance, according to a news release sent Friday.

Upon investigating, they learned that a school security guard had called 911 to report a disturbance. According to Lycoming Regional Police, when they arrived they found the school security guard holding a juvenile down in the school lobby.

The juvenile involved told police that he was punched in the face and put in a chokehold by the security guard when he turned around to pick up his cell phone he dropped.

The incident remains open while police continue to investigate the events that led up to the confrontation between the juvenile and the security guard, police said.

Both the school district and police are aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing the security guard putting the juvenile into a chokehold.

The Jersey Shore Area School District has confirmed the security guard is no longer working in that capacity, according to police.

"This situation is being handled as a personnel matter and the district cannot divulge specifics," said Dr. Brian Ulmer, Jersey Shore Area School District superintendent.

"I want you to know that I find the behavior in the video deplorable and assure you that it is being dealt with appropriately," Ulmer said in a message to parents and families. "The district is taking every precaution to be sure that no one else is subjected to behavior like this in the future. "

Lycoming Regional Police said they will continue to work with the Jersey Shore Area School District and the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office to investigate this matter.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.