Mildred, Pa. — A cat sustained wounds to its head from an apparent BB gun attack, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Laporte.
The owner, a 65-year-old man from Mildred, called police on Dec. 9 around 11 a.m. to report the injury. The cat sustained a wound above the left eye.
PSP at Laporte are asking for anyone with information to call the patrol unit and reference case number PA 2022-1574310.
