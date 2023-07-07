Lewisburg, Pa. — A rash of vehicle break-ins happened during the overnight hours Wednesday in the area of South Front Street in Lewisburg, according to police.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored Toyota Camry with a silver bumper, according to chief Paul Yost of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The car had a Virginia registration plate number TVX9821. The driver was a dark-skinned male who was accompanied by a dark-skinned male in his early 20s, Yost said.

Yost says police have received several reports in recent weeks from residents who either had items stolen from their vehicles or had noticed someone had gone through the items in their vehicles. He added that these types of occurrences are more common in the summer.

Many of the thefts from vehicles have occurred because people left them unlocked, Yost said. Yost recommended that the public lock their vehicle doors.

"Even if you're running into the store to grab a quick drink...that may be too long to leave your vehicle unattended and unlocked," Yost said in a press release. "Simply locking the doors will deter those who might just be waiting around for an easy target."

Yost also advises the public to not keep valuables in their cars and conceal personal items with a cargo cover. Thieves may see shopping bags as having valuables in them, he said in the release. People should get into the habit of taking purses or wallets with them rather than leaving them in vehicles. They should not leave social security cards or passports in vehicles, Yost said. Electronic devices should be stowed out of sight or residents should take them with them.

Residents in the Lewisburg area who see something suspicious are encouraged to call police at 570 524-4302.

