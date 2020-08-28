Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A suspect has still not been identified for a vehicle arson that occurred last week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, an unknown suspect set fire to the victim’s vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 18. The vehicle was parked in the driveway at the 1300 block of Warren Avenue.

Firefighters from Loyalsock Township, along with several other companies, were able to put the fire out in within minutes. Damage to the vehicle was extensive.

The vehicle belonged to Todd Bartley, 46, a sports journalist with Fox Sports Williamsport. Bartley spoke recently on Jason Fitzgerald's Pennsylvania Now podcast and recounted the incident. He said he and his wife were awoken that morning by the fire.

"We heard a pretty loud boom and we thought something had hit the house," Bartley said on the podcast. He then saw an orange flicker outside the window and realized his car in the driveway was on fire. He and his son quickly moved the other vehicles that were parked in the driveway.

Bartley, who also runs the Talk Williamsport Facebook page, has been covering a major case involving Williamsport Area School District's baseball team. He was the first to break the news regarding the baseball team's trip to Myrtle Beach in spring of 2018.

During that trip, a WASD baseball player was accused of sexual misconduct. In May, the Lycoming County District Attorney's office passed the case on to the state attorney general to investigate.

Bartley also mentioned on the podcast he has been targeted other times. Someone threw a brick through the driver's side window of his former work truck while he was covering a game at Lycoming College. Someone also covered that same work truck in graffiti.

The vehicle that was set on fire also was targeted in a previous incident when someone slashed the tires while it was parked in the driveway, according to Bartley. He also discussed a time a driver ran him off the road as he traveled on I-180 in Williamsport. Police were contacted and spoke to the other driver but no charges were filed.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle fire may contact Trooper Anthony Mazzone at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.