Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of a utility trailer at a Snyder County business.

Trooper Dylan Tamecki says between Sept. 5 and 6, someone took a white utility trailer from the lot at Truck and Trailer Sales, 1273 S. Market Street, in Penn Township.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.