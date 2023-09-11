Theft_generic_2023
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of a utility trailer at a Snyder County business. 

Trooper Dylan Tamecki says between Sept. 5 and 6, someone took a white utility trailer from the lot at Truck and Trailer Sales, 1273 S. Market Street, in Penn Township. 

Anyone with information should contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. 

