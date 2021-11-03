Roaring Branch, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are investigating a string of thefts of items from vehicles that occurred early the morning of Oct. 25 in Union Township, Tioga County.

State police said they believe it was one individual who committed the thefts. The suspect took items from parked vehicles between 3 and 5 a.m.

Police continue to investigate. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Police remind the public to keep their vehicles locked at all times.