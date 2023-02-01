Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County.

The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use.

The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

