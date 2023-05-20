Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone wrote out checks totaling $26,800 using the name and funds of a business in West Buffalo Township.

The unknown suspect wrote legitimate and passable checks in the name of The Eye Center of Central Pennsylvania and sent them to random individuals. Two checks were written in the total of $10,000 and $16,800, according to Trooper George Aguirre.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.