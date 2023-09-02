Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating what they say is the theft of mislaid property at the Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County.
Trooper William Shreve says a woman was at the store's Starbucks cafe at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 25 when someone took her phone case, necklace, and yellow gold-plated earrings. Total value of the items stolen is $151.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 374-8145.
