Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of headphones at Best Buy at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township.
Trooper Gill says two suspects came to the store shortly before 7 p.m. July 18 and took two sets of wireless headphones by concealing them and leaving the store without paying. The headphones are worth $998.
Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.