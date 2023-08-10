Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of headphones at Best Buy at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township.

Trooper Gill says two suspects came to the store shortly before 7 p.m. July 18 and took two sets of wireless headphones by concealing them and leaving the store without paying. The headphones are worth $998.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

