Forksville, Pa. – Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer that occurred Friday, as law enforcement officers attempted to take a man into custody for a warrant.

The victim, Kevin Michael Norton, 60, who went by "Mike", died close to the scene, according to Sullivan County coroner Wendy Hastings. He was not transported to the hospital, Hastings said.

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m. at Norton's home at 521 Cotts Road in Forksville, Sullivan County. Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home to take Norton into custody for the warrant.

In a news release from PSP Laporte, police said an “officer-involved shooting” occurred during the attempt to take Norton into custody. The PSP news release did not specify if Norton was shot by a member of law enforcement. The release also did not specify if Norton was armed or threatened officers.

Police did not say why there was a warrant out for Norton.

There were no other persons involved and not accounted for at this time, police said in the release.

The Troop P State Police Major Case Team out of the Wyoming barracks and Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

PSP said they will release more information as the investigation unfolds. Hastings said an autopsy is set for Monday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown.