Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone shot and killed a 12-week-old kitten in Montour County.

Police say the unknown suspect shot the kitten sometime between July 2 and 3 near a residence at Columbia Hill Road in Valley Township. The owner contacted police several days later to report the incident.

Anyone with information on this animal cruelty incident is asked to contact Trooper Bowers at 570-524-2662.

