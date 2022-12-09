Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they are investigating two sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the Danville area.

Police say they recently received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred between 1 and 3 a.m. April 1 in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township. The victim was an 18-year-old female.

As police began their investigation, they received another report of a sexual assault that occurred in Mahoning Township that involved an 18-year-old female.

Police continue to investigate both cases.

