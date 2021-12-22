Lewisburg, Pa. – Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Lewisburg area.

The first set of break-ins occurred between Dec. 12 and 13. A second set occurred between Dec. 21 and 22. The incidents occurred in the North 2nd and North 3rd street area of Lewisburg and the Linntown area of East Buffalo Township, according to a press release.

The suspects targeted vehicles with items in view inside the vehicle, including purses, computers, GPS units, cash, and coins. They accessed the vehicles by either entering through unlocked doors or smashing out the vehicle windows, according to police.

Police are advising that residents not leave personal items in plain view inside vehicles or leave personal property inside such as wallets and purses. Police also are advising that residents make sure to lock their vehicle doors.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at (570) 524-4302.