Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville received a report earlier this month of multiple burglaries at a residence on Grampian Boulevard in Loyalsock Township.

The burglaries occurred over a two-year period, police said. Stolen items include: an Apple watch with a black face, black bezel, and black magnetic mesh band; pink coil key ring with multiple keys to the house and garage; a signet ring with the initials J.E.W.; and gold post earrings.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2020-955055.