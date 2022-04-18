Selinsgrove, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in Selinsgrove in which at least one person died.
Troopers were called to a residence at 1150 S. Market Street at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, for a report of a shooting. One male is in custody, according to a release from Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove.
Pelachick said there is no threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story and additional details will be released as they become available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.