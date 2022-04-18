Selinsgrove, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in Selinsgrove in which at least one person died.

Troopers were called to a residence at 1150 S. Market Street at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, for a report of a shooting. One male is in custody, according to a release from Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove.

Pelachick said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and additional details will be released as they become available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.