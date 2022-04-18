Homicide_investigation_NCPA_2020.jpg

Selinsgrove, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in Selinsgrove in which at least one person died. 

Troopers were called to a residence at 1150 S. Market Street at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, for a report of a shooting. One male is in custody, according to a release from Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove.

Pelachick said there is no threat to the public at this time. 

This is a developing story and additional details will be released as they become available. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.