Tioga, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are investigating a criminal homicide that occurred early this morning outside of an adult entertainment club along Route 287 in Tioga, Tioga County.

Police said Jahrell Q. Jenkins, 20, of Elmira, N.Y., was the victim of a shooting outside of Fred’s Woodshed. The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. May 31.

Other troopers that are part of the state police’s Troop F are helping with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.