Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating a hit and run accident in Kelly Township that injured a blind pedestrian.

Troopers say Lavette Lewis, 41, of Lewisburg, was crossing JPM Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 19 when the unknown vehicle hit her. Lewis, who is legally blind, was using a walking stick as a guide at the time she was heading south across the road.

Trooper Jared Mowen says the vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane at the time it hit Lewis. The driver did not stop to check on Lewis.

Lewis was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

