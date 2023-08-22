Police lights_2023

Police lights on a cruiser

 Canva

Middleburg, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating an alleged dog attack in Snyder County involving two pit bulls. 

Trooper Schall says one brown and one white pit bull allegedly attacked two chickens and a four-month old kitten on Stephanie Lane in Washington Township. The incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 15. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. 

