Perry Twp., Pa. -- St. John's Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant Mills was broken into and ransacked, according to a police report by Pennsylvania State Police - Selinsgrove.

The incident occurred some time between Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

A stained glass window in the church at 9084 Rt. 35 in Perry Twp. was also broken.

PSP Selinsgrove are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 570-374-8145.